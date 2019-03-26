Ballymena drama group bring ‘Under Milk Wood’ to The Braid

Ballymena-based Amateur Dramatic Ad Hoc Theatre Group is bringing Welsh poet Dylan Thomas’ most famous work to the Braid Arts Studio Theatre, Ballymena on April 6.

‘Under Milk Wood’ was commissioned as a ‘play for voices’ by the BBC and broadcast in January 1954, just two months after the death of Dylan Thomas. ‘Under Milk Wood’ is populated by some of the best-loved characters in literature, from blind Captain Cat to Polly Garter, Reverend Eli Jenkins to No Good Boyo.

The cast of Ad Hoc Theatre Group rehearsing for a reading of Dylan Thomas' Under Milk Wood)

Lyrically written, it’s described as ‘both riotously funny and deeply moving’, and although firmly rooted in place, the universality of the characters shines through’, which is why it’s never been out of print, it’s been translated into around 30 different languages and is regularly performed all over the world.

Director of the forthcoming Ad Hoc production, Bob Margrain, said: “I heard it first as a sixth-former in our school library in 1955, when a local councillor brought a recording along to ‘broaden our horizons’. I fell in love with it instantly, and identify that occasion as the awakening of a life-long interest in literature.

“The play is a lyrical and loving depiction of a spring day in the fictional village of Llareggub. The rich cast of characters share their dreams, desires, loves and regrets. It is a unique and touching insight into a village that Thomas claims has fallen ‘head over bells in love’”.

The Ad Hoc Theatre Group is an enthusiastic amateur company that has a wealth of experience giving readings and staging full length performances as diverse as “Judgement at Nuremberg” and “The Importance of Being Earnest”.

The Ad Hoc Theatre Group will be performing a polished reading at The Braid Arts Centre, in the Studio Theatre, on Saturday, April 6, starting at 2pm.

Tickets are £2.50 and will be available from the Reception Desk at the Braid, from Monday, April 1, and on the day of the performance.