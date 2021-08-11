Ballymena love stories sought for TV

Following the success of ‘A Northern Irish Christmas’, ‘Northern Irish Holidays’, and ‘Northern Irish Weddings’, Belfast-based television production company Afro-Mic Productions is making a brand-new documentary for BBC Northern Ireland, celebrating love in all its forms. The one-hour documentary will be looking back through special memories with loved ones and featuring some of the greatest love stories from the past or present. This heartfelt show also wants to explore how dating has changed over the years and welcomes all types of romantic love stories - ranging from first loves, long-distance loves, or meeting ‘the one’ via a dating app.

They are looking to bring the show to life with personal video footage and photographs so if you have a story to share with the footage or photos to illustrate it, we want you to get in touch.

Contributors’ safety is essential, which is why filming is done in the comfort of the contributors’ own homes through a contactless filming process abiding by strict, covid safe filming regulations.