Ballymena women in running for Health & Fitness awards

Two Ballymena women are among the nominees for the inaugural Northern Ireland Health & Fitness Awards which will be held at a gala dinner in the Crowne Plaza on Saturday, September 22.

Sponsored by Centra the awards will be a celebration of excellence and achievement across the entire health and fitness industry.

Estelle Wallace who has been nominated to attend the NI Health and Fitness Awards on September 22 in Belfast.

Local women, Estelle Wallace of Pure wellness community gym based at Green pastures in Galgorm and gym member Margaret Crothers have been nominated to attend.

Margaret was nominated as ‘gym member of the year’ as she has not only has she lost five stone but she has also overcome health issues via exercise and nutrition.

Estelle, a fitness professional, health coach and nutritional therapist, has been nominated as ‘blogger/influencer of the year’. She uses social media to build up and encourage others helping them “to see the gold that lays within them”

She said: “Myself and Margaret are chuffed to be representing Pure Wellness in these prestigious awards”.