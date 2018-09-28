Borough author pens book for children

An author from the borough has penned a children’s book to help educate young people about disabilities.

‘The Six-Legged Spider’ by Tim Bailie from Larne, has recently hit the shelves in a number of stores including Waterstones and Camerons in Ballymena.

The book was inspired by Tim’s son Alex (14). It tells the tale of a young spider who is unable to spin normal webs. She sets off on an adventure to find a job. But what should she be? It is a heart-warming and funny story about embracing the differences in others.

Commenting on his motivation, Tim said: “Our son Alex is on the autism spectrum. When he was younger we tried to find suitable stories which weren’t clinical and struggled. He was aware of the differences between himself and his peers and I realised how useful it would be to have a book which is not only fun to read but could also be used to encourage children dealing with disability.

“I wanted to write an uplifting tale with a positive message about disability in a way children can understand.”