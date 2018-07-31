Borough bird scheme takes off

Primary pupils in Portglenone got involved in making bird feeders as part of the Council's summer project aimed at raising the profile of the Swift. (submitted pictures)..
Primary pupils in Portglenone got involved in making bird feeders as part of the Council's summer project aimed at raising the profile of the Swift. (submitted pictures)..

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been raising the profile of the Swift through its new summer project.

It comes after a survey carried out last year found populations across the borough including Ballymena, Cullybackey, Ahoghill, Portglenone and Kells. This year, staff have been engaging schools and community groups through Swift walks, talks and box building workshops.

Pupils of Four Towns Primary in Ahoghill taking part in a box building workshop as part of the Council's summer project aimed at raising the profile of the Swift. (submitted pictures)..

Pupils of Four Towns Primary in Ahoghill taking part in a box building workshop as part of the Council's summer project aimed at raising the profile of the Swift. (submitted pictures)..

The Swift is a migrant bird that returns from their wintering grounds in Africa to the same spot in Northern Ireland each year to breed.

Mid and East Antrim Council is committed to protecting and enhancing the region for biodiversity, and encouraging local people to get involved in biodiversity initiatives.

Rachel Graham, from Fourtowns Primary School, said: “The primary four and five classes loved learning about Swifts and finding out how we can help protect them in our local environment. Building special boxes was a great treat for the class and we look forward to a Swift family moving in.”

Primary pupils in Ahoghill got involved in making bird boxes for Swifts when they got involved in a summer bird programme spearheaded by Mid & East Antrim Council aimed at raising the profile of the Swift in the borough.

Primary pupils in Ahoghill got involved in making bird boxes for Swifts when they got involved in a summer bird programme spearheaded by Mid & East Antrim Council aimed at raising the profile of the Swift in the borough.