Car & Van show fundraiser in aid of Macmillan Cancer NI
MB Motors in Ballymena is hosting ‘The Car & Van Show’ to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer NI from 11am-3pm on Saturday, September 18, in memory of Charlie Beattie.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 9:45 am
Anyone who would like to join them to support the event and/or show off their van or car can find out more or book their vehicle in via the facebook site at:
https://www.facebook.com/events/570843047684124/