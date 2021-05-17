Porsche Macan EV pictured testing on public roads

Porsche Macan EV

Porsche has released official photographs of its all-electric Macan, which is set to be launched in 2023, testing on public roads for the first time.

The Macan EV will share its Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture with the Audi Q6 e-tron.

When the electric Macan goes on sale it will sit alongside the petrol-powered Macan as Porsche strives to ease owners into the world of electric SUVs. The current petrol version is scheduled for a midlife facelift later this year, and will offer buyers the choice of four- or six-cylinder power.

Michael Steiner, Porsche's head of research and development boss, with the prototype Macan EVs

Porsche says that when the Macan EV finally arrives in showrooms, joining the all-electric Taycan, it will have completed around three million kilometres — 1.9 million miles — of multi-environment testing.

“The all-electric Macan will be the sportiest model in its segment.” Michael Steiner, Porsche’s research and development boss, said. “Like the Taycan, the all-electric Macan, with its 800-volt architecture, will offer typical Porsche E-Performance.”

Steiner highlighted that development goals such as long-distance range, high-performance fast charging and reproducible best-in-class performance figures are paramount.

Porsche, of course, hasn’t revealed any performance details yet, and few technical details, but we do know it will share the same 800V/350kW charging capability as the Taycan. It therefore follows the Macan EV will have a range similar to that of the Taycan and, further supplemented by the extra space under the SUV’s floor for batteries, the line-up will probably include models capable of covering in excess of 300 miles on a full charge.

Even on the heavily camouflaged teaser pictures from Porsche, it’s clear to see the Macan EV will have a smoother front bumper and slim headlamp, both influenced by those of the Taycan, as the design strives to maximise aerodynamic efficiency.