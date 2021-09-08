Chance to zoom in on CE Convention 2021

A much shortened version of the Convention, which was postponed in 2020, due to the Covid pandemic, has been rescheduled to take place on

Saturday, September 18, in Ballyhenry Presbyterian Church.

Due to Coronavirus restrictions it will be possible for limited numbers to attend the Rally which will commence with Community Praise at 7.15pm but those interested will be able to join in via Zoom.

The Rev, Jimmy Warburton and his wife, Beth

One of the main organisers of this Convention is a woman with a close connection to Ballymena, Mrs Rosemary McDaniel.

Rosemary is the current Irish CE Union General Secretary and her father lives in the Ballymena area.

Close to the date, login details will be available on Christian Endeavour Ireland Facebook page and further information will be available via [email protected]

At the Rally Revd Jimmy Warburton, will speak on the theme, “Sowing the seed”.

Mr Warburton is Minister of High Street Presbyterian Church, Holywood. After brief placements in Ballycarry, Greenisland and Downshire congregations he was assigned to Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church as Assistant Minister for three years.