Cinematic treat for ‘Into Film Club’ members

Members of the local Into Film Club had the opportunity to attend a film review-writing workshop and private screening of the new animation ‘Coco’ at the IMC Ballymena.

Into Film Clubs is a Northern Ireland Screen schools initiative designed to reduce disadvantage and is funded by the Department of Communities.

The scheme is managed by Cinemagic and the Nerve Centre, in partnership with Into Film which is a UK-wide, free after school initiative that gives five-19 year olds the opportunity to access and enjoy film creatively and critically.

(Submitted Picture).