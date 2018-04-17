Civil Engineer Lynsey set to transform lives in Rwanda

Lynsey McNeilly from Kellswater will travel to Rwanda this May to build a bridge providing safe access across the Giwsi River.

She will be part of a team of 10 engineers spending two weeks constructing the 45 metre suspension bridge for the 6,000 people living in Uwacyeza and Muganza. The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) is sending the team in partnership with Bridges to Prosperity, a charity committed to ending poverty caused by rural isolation. The Giwsi River is too flooded to cross for 120 days during the year meaning local farmers can’t travel to the market, students can’t attend school, and the health clinic is inaccessible. Over the past three years, three people have died attempting to cross the river. The community urgently needs a bridge in order to have safe, year-round access on both sides.

Lynsey, who works as a Section Engineer at Farrans Construction, said: “The team has a fundraising goal for £15,000 to cover the cost of our flights, accommodation, food and vaccinations. We are asking the public to please support this worthy cause with an online donation.”

Donations can be made at: //mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/bridgestoprosperity.