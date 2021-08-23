Colin’s on the path to a new career as a carer

For most of his career, Colin had worked in engineering until he was made redundant.

Within his family there is a long history of people working in the care sector and with family members having sensory disabilities, he had always seen this as a career he wanted to get into.

Colin left school with no qualifications and when a family came along, he had to secure a job to support his young family.

Colin Miller

Colin started working in a factory and as his career settled, he found it was easier to stay put and do what he knew than change career to follow his passion. However, going through redundancy and with his family grown up, Colin is now able to pursue the career he wanted in the caring sector. He participated in the five-day Health and Social Care Academy with People 1st, which is funded by Mid & East Antrim Council.

The academy provides participants with an insight into the career pathways available within the sector, employability skills, including assistance with application forms, CVs, and interview preparation.In addition, all participants are guaranteed an interview for live vacancies.

After successfully completing the academy, Colin has secured employment as a carer and says his clients are very friendly, and are patient with him as he learns about their individual needs.