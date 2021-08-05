Contestants wanted for new ITV game show

Hosted by football legend Gary Lineker, this pulse-quickening quiz features six players all trying to be in the right place at the right time to take away a potentially life-changing amount of money.

The new ITV Entertainment format, a co-production by ITV Studios labels Possessed and Potato, features no lifelines, safety nets, or chances to walk away, meaning players must risk everything on getting the right answer in the hope of taking home the big prize.

Want to take part - then you need to be quick as applications close on August 6!

Hosted by football legend Gary Lineker, this new pulse-quickening quiz features six players all trying to be in the right place at the right time to take away a potentially life-changing amount of money.

In a unique twist, players take to the stage and position themselves in a row of seats, one behind another. Where you sit makes all the difference as only the player in the chair at the head of the line gets the chance to answer questions, stay in the game and have the chance of winning the jackpot. One wrong answer sees a player relegated to the back of the line and in real danger of leaving with nothing and someone else moves up to take pole position. One player’s success could instantly be another player’s ruin. With the jackpot mounting, there can be only one winner. Who can stay in the hot seat long enough to take away up to £100,000? In this show there really can only be one player left sitting on a fortune.

Gary Lineker says: “I am absolutely delighted to be hosting what I think and hope will be a show that people love. It’s going to be full of tension with high stakes and bags of drama from start to finish - everything a great game show should be. I can’t wait for the viewers at home to experience the fun and the excitement of Sitting On A Fortune.”