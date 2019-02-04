Council grants up for grabs

Mid and East Antrim Council’s grants support team will be hosting information sessions to advise groups about the different grants and amount of funding available.

The schemes provide financial support in a range of categories for event organisers, community groups, sports clubs and arts groups undertaking projects which benefit all the citizens of Mid and East Antrim.

One of the sessions will be held in the Des Allen Suite at the Showgrounds on Tuesday, February 19, two more sessions wil be held in Carrick and Larne. There are limited places available at the sessions and interested groups should nominate a maximum of two representatives to attend. Places will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Mayor Cr Lindsay Millar said: “These information sessions are a perfect opportunity to meet with officers from teams across grants, good relations, PCSP, sports and rural development, PEACE IV and economic development. They will help you identify what funding is available, show you how to fill out the applications, explain deadlines and how to maximise your funding opportunities.”

To book a place contact the grants office on grants@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or phone 2563 3530 with a preferred date to attend by 12pm Friday, February 15. If required, additional dates may be added.