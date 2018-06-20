Courses and Careers Fair at NRC Farm Lodge

With so many courses and training opportunities available, this time of year can be challenging and confusing for young people - and their parents - as they weigh up all the available options.

To make these decisions easier, Northern Regional College has teamed up with almost 100 local employers to host a series of ‘Courses and Careers Fairs’ across its campuses this month including Ballymena (Farm Lodge) on Wednesday, June 27, from 2-6pm.

College Vice-Principal for Teaching and Learning, Vincent Taggart, said: “The College has introduced a number of courses involving work based learning which give the student an opportunity to gain valuable work experience with their qualifications which improve their employability. For example, last year Catherine McGuckian from Carnlough who came top of the class in the Level 3 Diploma in Beauty Therapy Techniques at the College’s Ballymena campus gained experience which working in a local beauty salon.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and see what we have on offer, whether you already have clear ideas about what you want to study, are still waiting for results before deciding what route to follow or just want to come along to get some ideas. We offer a wide range of full-time and part-time courses and training opportunities at Northern Regional College. These include Level 2 and 3 Diplomas, which are GSCE and A Level equivalent and can be progression routes to a degree, university accredited courses including Foundation Degrees, Apprenticeships and Higher Level Apprenticeships which give students the chance to earn as they learn. Whatever your learning or career goals are, we will have a course to suit you.” Work-based learning courses include: Barbering, Beauty Therapy; Brickwork; Carpentry & Joinery; Catering and Professional Chefs; Civil Engineering; Creative & Digital Media; Electrical Engineering; Engineering; Hairdressing; Health and Social Care; and IT Users.