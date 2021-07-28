Deadlne for Balmoral Show
Karen Hughes of RUAS has issued a reminder to potential exhibitors that entries for the 2021 Balmoral Show close on Wednesday, July 28 at 5pm.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 8:49 am
All entries must be submitted online or posted directly to the RUAS.
Prize schedules are available for download. For more information visit balmoralshow.co.uk.
The 2021 Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday, September 22, to Saturday, September 25. Tickets are available to purchase online from July 23.
For the latest updates on the show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.