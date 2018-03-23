Easter entertainment in town centre

Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID) has organised a cracking range of Easter entertainment in the town centre on Saturday, March 31.

The entertainment will see a number of Easter Characters including Easter bunnies, an Easter chick, an Easter fox and the stilt-walking Spring Hare take to the streets of Ballymena from 12pm to 3.30pm with bundles of treats that will be given away to over 500 visitors.

Ballymena BID is also running its very own Easter egg hunt over on their Facebook page where they are giving 10 lucky followers the chance to win a selection of Easter Goodies.

For more information on how to enter, head over to the Ballymena Means Facebook page.