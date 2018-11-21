Employability and Enterprise Support for Ballymena

The Exploring Enterprise Programme is a free special support programme aimed at helping individuals improve their employment prospects as well as exploring potential self-employment opportunities.

LEDCOM is keen to hear from local people who are currently unemployed or in work or training less than 16 hours per week.

The Exploring Enterprise Programme provides a user-friendly package of one to one mentoring, training, confidence building, employability/enterprise support and networking - with the opportunity to gain a valuable CCEA Level 1 Qualification in

Understanding Business Enterprise.

The course will commence in Midtown Makers Studio and Shop, 51-53 Church Street, Ballymena, on Monday, November 26. Classes will run Monday - Friday from 9.30am – 3.30pm for two weeks. Complimentary light lunch provided.

This is an Enterprise Northern Ireland initiative which is part funded through the Northern Ireland European Social Fund Programme 2014 – 2020, the Department for the Economy, Local Enterprise Agencies and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

For more information or to register your interest contact Laura McCourt at LEDCOM on 028 2826 9973 or email: laura.mccourt@ledcom.org