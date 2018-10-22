Excellence in Business recognised at annual Ballymena awards night

Ballymena businesses were out in force at the glittering gala evening to celebrate the 16th Ballymena Business Excellence Awards.

The awards are organised annually by Ballymena Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the principal sponsor this year was Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Eamon Doherty of category sponsors RiverRidge presents the Best Eating Establishment Award to Stanley Sung of the Go Sun Restaurant.

Chamber President Robin Cherry MBE said: “The fact that there are almost 450 people present here this evening clearly illustrates the high esteem in which the local business community hold this event. Tonight is about celebrating the success of the Ballymena Business Community and focusing on the huge contribution made by local businesses and to highlight the commitment made by individuals. As a Chamber we see this as an excellent event to promote Ballymena to the rest of Northern Ireland as a great place to live, work and do business. I would like to thank all our sponsors, especially our principal sponsor Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.”

The winners were: Customer Service Award Retail Sector (Independent Retailer) - Spences Menswear; Customer Service Award Retail Sector (Multiple Retailer) - Spar Doury Road; Best use of Digital and/or Social Media Award - Galgorm Dental; Best Eating Establishment Award - Go Sun Restaurant; Best Small Eatery/Coffee Shop Award- Toast; Customer Service Award Service Sector - Stewarts Solicitors; Customer Service Award Hospitality Sector - Millside Restaurant Gracehill; Business Premises Award - Serious Country Sports; Innovation Award - Spar Doury Road; Best Business Website Award - Utility Bear; Right Place to Work Award - McCarroll McConnell & Co Ltd; Most Promising New Business Award - FCS Services Ltd; Best Small Business - Brilliant Trails: Export Business of the Year – Clarke Facades; Social Enterprise of the Year Award - Ballymena Credit Union; Involvement in the Community Award - EuroSpar Cullybackey; Best Creative Business Award - Starling Entertainments Ltd; Best Young Person in Business Award - Gillian Matthews - Willow Beauty; Employee of the Year Award - Mabel McKeown - Adair Arms Hotel; Business Growth Award - Clarke Facades; Commitment to Ballymena - David Hamilton – martin & hamilton.

*See next week’s Ballymena Times for photo feature of all the winners.

Stella Grant of category sponsors The McKeever Hotel Group presents the Involvement in the Community Award to Jonathan Mitchell of Eurospar Cullybackey

Pictured at the Ballymena Business Excellence Awards: Karen Cherry (2nd right) of category sponsors Samuel Cummins & Son Solicitors presents a Highly Commended award in the Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media to Stephen Reid of Grafters Media. Pictures: McIlwaine Media.

Mayor of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council Cllr Lindsay Millar presents the Commitment to Ballymena Award to David Hamilton.