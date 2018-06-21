Family research appeal - can you help?

A Canadian researching relatives surnamed Alexander in his family tree is appealing to people in the Ballymena area for help.

Peter Tureski from Ontario had some success in locating possible ancestral gravestones in both Clough and Cloughmills while travelling in the area with his wife last summer.

Do you know the history or background to this store - Samuel Alexander's at 84 Church Street, Ballymena? Picture dates from August, 1947.

He is now searching for information on photographs he received from his grandmother many years ago, in particular, of the three people pictured (see adjacent photograph). They are Miss Alexander, James Alexander (son of Sam Alexander) and Mrs Sam Alexander and are featured on a photograph dated August 16, 1947.

Mr Tureski would like to hear from anyone who could provide information on any or all of the trio and/or background on the Alexander store of the time on Church Street which now houses ‘McKillen’s of Ballymena’

He can be contacted via email at blackriver56@cogeco.ca