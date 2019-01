Bro Morris Cairns from Diamond LOL 1422 receives his 50 year Service Jewel from Bro. Stephen Foster of LOL 591.

The special presentation was made in the presence of a large gathering of Diamond LOL 1422 members in the Diamond Memorial Orange Hall, Muckamore.

Members of Diamond LOL 1422 members in the Diamond Memorial Orange Hall, Muckamore, for the presentation of a 50 year Service Jewel to Bro Morris Cairns. Pics courtesy of John Young.

Bro. Morris Cairns was initiated into Fawny Fort LOL 2048 City of Londonderry Grand Lodge Number Five in May 1966 and transferred into the Diamond LOL 1422 Antrim District No. 13 in 1973.