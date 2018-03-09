Find out more about the Mid and East Antrim Grants Scheme

Mid and East Antrim Council’s grants support team will be hosting information sessions in March to advise groups of the schemes and levels of funding available.

A Ballymena session will take place on Tuesday, March 13, at Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena, at 6pm. Sessions will also take place on Wednesday, March 14, at McGarel Hall, Larne Town Hall, 6pm and Tuesday. March 20, at Marina Conference Suite, Carrickfergus, 6pm.

The available schemes provide financial support in a range of categories for event organisers, community groups, sports clubs and arts groups undertaking projects which benefit all the citizens of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council.

To date, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has processed over 1,700 applications and awarded £1.3million in funding.

These awards have included the Community Grants Support Scheme, Good Relations Grants, the Community Festivals Fund, the Policing and Community Safety Partnership Grants and Everybody Active 2020.

There are limited places available at the sessions and interested groups should nominate a maximum of two representatives to attend. Places will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Paul Reid said, “These information sessions are a perfect opportunity to meet with the grants team, good relations, PCSP and rural development officers. They will help you identify what funding is available, show you how to fill out the applications, outline deadlines and explain how to maximise your funding opportunities.

“We want as many applications as possible to be successful so the officers will explain what makes a successful application, about the funding process and when you can expect to hear if your claim has been approved, and how to draw it down.”

To book a place please contact the grants office on grants@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or phone 028 2563 3530 with a preferred date to attend by 12pm Friday 9 March.

If required, additional dates may be added.

For more information and to keep up to date you can go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/grants