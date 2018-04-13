Free walking tours to whet appetite for The Heritage Hub

Mid and East Antrim Museum and Heritages Services is hosting free walking tours in the lead up to the opening of The Heritage Hub at Carnlough Town Hall in June.

The programme, in conjunction with community partners, starts with a landscape, geology and industrial heritage walk on Sunday, April 22, 2pm - 5pm, from the Heritage Hub to Cranny Falls and back.

On Saturday, April 28, 2:30pm - 4:30pm, a rocks and fossils walking tour will be commencing at the seaward side of Larne Leisure Centre to Waterloo Bay. A walking tour of Galboly hidden village and grounds of Garron Tower is scheduled for Sunday, May 13, 2pm - 5pm.

On Monday, June 4, a walking tour exploring the industrial past of Glenarm village will start at 7pm at Glenarm Visitor Centre. Running in conjunction with the Heritage Hub, it will explore the Old Limestone Quarry, Llayde Path, Whiting Mill chimney, harbour and pier.

In Carnlough, a town heritage walk will be held on Tuesday, June 5, 12pm - 2pm, beginning at the Heritage Hub. The history of Carnlough will be showcased by guide Mary Watson. The final tour will commence on Saturday, June 23 at 10.30am at the Heritage Hub. This will take in views of Slemish Mountain, feature information from local tour guide Ralph Semple about the volcanic activity that formed the landscape and rocks of the Antrim plateau. It will be followed by a visit to Raceview Mill, Broughshane, 2pm - 4pm as Donnell O’Loan continues the tour, looking at the former 19th century iron and aluminium ore mining in Glenravel.

To book your place, contact Donald.Bell@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or telephone 028 256 35021.

The Carnlough Industrial Heritage Hub project is led by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in partnership with Carnlough Community Association and the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust. The project is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and council.