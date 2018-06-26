Funding boost for summer playscheme

BBC Children in Need has awarded a total of £3,641 in new funding to a group working with disadvantaged children and young people across Portglenone.

The new grant is from the charity’s small grants programme and brings the total invested in County Antrim to more than £1.1million.

Portglenone Enterprise Group has been awarded £3,641 to deliver a summer playscheme to disadvantaged children and young people from the Antrim area.

The play scheme will enable the young people to have fun with their friends and make new friends; enjoy new activities which will help to improve their skills; and develop their confidence and self-esteem.

Nora O’Neill, Community Development Worker at Portglenone Enterprise Group said: ”BBC Children in Need have funded us for the past seven years to help us run the playscheme, and I’m delighted that this will continue for a further year and give children and young people in our area the opportunity to develop their skills and have fun in a safe environment over the summer holidays.”

Speaking of the new grant, Fionnuala Walsh, BBC Children in Need’s National Head of Northern Ireland said: “It’s always an absolute pleasure to award new grants to projects like Portglenone Enterprise Group which is working with some of the children and young people in communities across Northern Ireland who need their support most.”