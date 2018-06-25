Getting Activ8ed in Cullybackey

Seven hundred pupils from 25 local primary schools got Activ8-ed at Cullybackey College recently.

The college hosted them at Activ8 - a programme of interactive workshops and shows relating to PE, Maths, Geography, ICT, History and English. The aim for the day was to engage with P6 students and to allow them to experience a range of learning activities that challenged them to think in different ways.

Taking part in the Activ8 programme at Cullybackey College. (Submitted Pictures).

A college spokesperson said: “We had the opportunity to showcase the extensive skill of our staff and the learning possibilities available within our college environment. We are keen to build close working relationships with our local primary schools so that together we can create opportunities for the success of all of students. The emphasis of the day was firmly on how learning can be fun. Each subject element involved some aspect of active learning. In the process, we hope that students got to know the staff of Cullybackey College a bit better to help with their transition to secondary school in the future.”