Have your say on MEA Council’s services

Mid and East Antrim Council will be conducting a survey over the next few months for residents to have their say on how services are shaped.

A total of 750 households throughout the borough will be randomly selected for a door to door questionnaire, carried out by a company called Social Market Research.

Participants will be asked about how satisfied they are with borough council services, and how they feel about Mid and East Antrim as a place to live and work.

The information provided will help shape the local authority’s new Corporate Plan which will outline council’s aims and ambitions over the next four years.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar said: “Customer satisfaction is a high priority for council and we want to make sure we understand and meet our citizens’ expectations.

“The household survey will help us determine what we are doing right and the areas where we need to improve.

“Council is committed to providing the best possible services and achieving our vision of a better future for all.

“I want to reassure residents who are taking part that the company we have conducting this service, Social Market Research, are a reputable firm and will not have issue with you taking time to verify their identity.

“We would welcome people taking part in the survey and would greatly appreciate all responses, however, anyone who may be contacted is under no obligation to do so.

“Council will also be asking community groups and businesses their thoughts later in the year using an online survey, so keep an eye out for more details on that in the coming months,” said Councillor Millar.

Visits to residents got underway on September 20 and will continue until October 20, during and outside normal working hours, in order to make sure all households can take part.

The survey should take less than 20 minutes to complete.

If you are not selected for the face-to face survey, there will also be a chance to have your say in our next edition of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council’s ‘Connections’ magazine.

The Council has stated that residents can be assured that all information gained from the questions will remain confidential. Information from the survey will be handled in line with Data Protection legislation.