Ballymena residents called to raise a cuppa for foodbanks

Tea for Trussell is an opportunity for friends, families and colleagues to get together over a cuppa and cake – to help raise vital funds and end the need for food banks in the UK. Fundraisers can choose to host an event at home with their nearest and dearest or raise their mugs virtually with loved ones. These can ideally be run until Sunday, July 4, but people can hold their tea party whenever and wherever suits them.

The Trussell Trust supports a nationwide network of more than 1,300 food bank centres, including those in Ballymena ([email protected] 028 2542 2543), which provides emergency food to people locked in poverty and campaigns for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

With the help of local supporters, the Trussell Trust is determined to create a future where no one in the UK needs to use a food bank. All funds raised from Tea for Trussell events will help the charity work towards its vision of a country where everyone can afford the essentials in life.

Could you raise a cuppa for The Trussell Trust to support local foodbanks?

Kate Merrifield, events engagement manager at the Trust, said: “ The warm welcome of a cuppa has the power to spark conversation and offer support to people coming into the food bank, while helping to uncover and address the underlying issues of poverty.”