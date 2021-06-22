Charming rural residence

Having been originally constructed in 1858, the property retains many original features including Victorian internal doors, stone walls and character rarely found in today’s property market.

This charming dwelling offers three bedrooms, bathroom, shower room, two reception rooms, large garage/barn, spacious gardens with ‘Secret Garden’ and a paddock to the rear.

Internal accommodation - ground floor: porch 1.91m x 1.12m with features including double aspect porch and vaulted ceiling; hallway through to lounge 5.m x 3.81m with feature inset fireplace and surround with slate hearth (currently houses an electric cast iron stove but can be opened up for back to back fireplace with the kitchen); garden room 8.33m x 4.8m - triple aspect with views of the beautiful mature gardens and features including a vaulted ceiling; kitchen/utility 5.m x 4.8m with features including a range of eye and low-level honey pine units, integrated electric hob and double oven, plumbed for dishwasher and space for fridge freezer, inset brick fireplace and slate hearth with electric cast iron stove (can be opened up for back to back fireplace with lounge); bathroom 2.06m x 1.91m with Victorian style suite; and, rear porch.

BALLYCLOGHAN STATION HOUSE, 29 QUARRYTOWN ROAD, Broughshane, Ballymena BT43 7LB

First floor: landing with feature window and hotpress; bedroom 3.86m x 3.86m with built in wardrobe and 9ft high ceiling; bedroom 3.81m x 2.44m with 9ft high ceiling; shower room 1.91m x 1.5m with Victorian style suite; bedroom 3.2m x 2.44m with 9ft high ceiling.

Outside features include: front garden in mature shrubs and trees; private side garden with paved patio area and garden in lawn with mature shrubs and hedging; stoned rear yard with concrete patio area: barn 8.51m x 3.51m with features including a wash room and doors for vehicular access; carport on concrete base; well maintained paddock 23.01m x 15.01m at rear enclosed by mature hedging and gate.

O\A £329,000

Agents:Homes Independent Tel: 028 25651111

Outdoor features include a detached garage/barn

Access from main road through wooden swing gate onto stoned driveway and approach through to stoned rear yard.

A view of the kitchen