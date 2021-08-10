Fabulous five-bed property

It also has much to offer as a residential home – both in terms of the layout and accommodation on offer as it has five ensuite bedrooms, three reception rooms including two delightful sitting rooms, a double aspect dining room and a large kitchen dinette with french doors to southernly orientated mature rear gardens. The contemporary styled sitting room to the rear also features french doors to the rear plus there’s a ground floor family bathroom, cloakroom and utility room. As such Glen Lodge really evoke images of grandeur and with all the bedrooms/ensuites/reception rooms should suit the needs of any expanding family or even those needing extra space for an elderly parent or relative.