Five-bed home on rural site

Located off the Townhill Road, about a mile and a half from Portglenone, ‘Cedar Cottage’ is in excellent decorative order throughout and offers bright and spacious accommodation which includes five bedrooms - three of which are ensuite, and two and a half reception rooms.

The property also benefits from having oil fired heating, a beam vacuum system, oak doors fitted internally and has a feature composite front stable type door.

Externally, the property has a stoned driveway with spacious parking areas to the side and rear, gardens laid in lawn to the front, side and rear, and, a detached double garage. A delightful meandering stream runs along the side and rear boundary of the property in this picturesque rural setting.

CEDAR COTTAGE, 14 SKERDAN ROAD, Portglenone / Ballymoney, Ballymena BT44 8AH

Internal accommodation includes: entrance hall; a 17’11 x 15’11 (5.46m x 4.85m) lounge with marble fireplace and cast iron inset; a 20’3 x 19’9 (6.17m x 6.02m) (at widest points) kitchen/dinette with features including electric ceramic hob, double oven, full length double larder unit incorporating worktop and drawer, American style fridge freezer, dishwasher, feature island with storage cupboards and drawers and raised breakfast bar area; a 8’7 x 7’6 (2.62m x 2.29m) utility room; a 16’4 x 15’0 (4.98m x 4.57m) sun room with features including a wooden sheeted ceiling with lights, fireplace with granite hearth, Stanley multi fuel stove, French doors to rear garden area and doors to kitchen/dinette; a 12’5 x 11’4 (3.78m x 3.45m) bedroom; a bathroom & w.c combined; a 14’8 x 12’6 (4.47m x 3.81m) bedroom; a master bedroom 15’5 x 13’0 (4.70m x 3.96m) (at widest point) with a 7’10 x 7’10 (2.39m x 2.39m) dressing room and a 7’11 x 7’0 (2.41m x 2.13m) ensuite.

First Floor: spacious landing area; a bedroom 16’0 x 13’3 (4.88m x 4.04m) (at widest points) with ensuite; and a bedroom 15’11 x 13’3 (4.85m x 4.04m) (at widest points) with ensuite.

Exterior features include: detached double garage: 19’3 x 18’10.

One of the spacious reception rooms

O\A £289,950

McAfee Properties T: 028 27667676

The property has a stoned driveway with spacious parking areas to the side and rear

