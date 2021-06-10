Spotlight on living in the stunningCauseway Coast and Glens area

It was created six years ago with the merging of the boroughs and districts of Coleraine, Ballymoney, Moyle and Limavady and, in 2018, was voted the Number One Region to visit by Lonely Planet - not surprising given its wonderful coastline, unspoilt landscape and plethora of iconic natural and man-made attractions.

There is much for the local, the daytripper or tourist to do - from walking, cycling and fishing to arts, culture and music, beaches, castles and heritage sites to bars, cafes and award-winning restaurants - this expansive borough has it all. Those who enjoy retail therapy will also not be disappointed as its towns, not least Coleraine, offer the perfect mixture of high street names, independent traders and supermarkets.

The borough’s numerous charming villages both inland and on the coast are well worth a visit including the seaside village of Castlerock, just five miles west of Coleraine, which has a popular award-winning beach; and, the village of Bushmills, which is home to the world famous Old Bushmills Distillery and is just a short journey away from the UNESCO World Heritage Site - the Giant’s Causeway.

The coastal towns of Portrush and Portstewart are popular all year round with tourists and daytrippers as are the borough’s many historic sites, which include Dunluce Castle - built on a cliff edge just outside Portrush and the beautiful Mussenden Temple at Downhill Demesne. Further inland, the nine Glens of Antrim are a must for the keen walker as is Rathlin Island - Northern Ireland’s only inhabited island, which can be visited by boarding a ferry from the seaside town of Ballycastle. For the sports enthusiasts there are golf clubs, football clubs, rugby and cricket clubs, tennis courts and many other outdoor locations for popular leisure activities. The Causeway Coast and Glens has, indeed, much to offer those who wish to reside in the area and this popular borough has a wide variety of property options from housing developments, standalone properties and apartment-style living in town, country and coastal settings.

