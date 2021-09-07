Would you have space in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Lily

Age: Five

Breed: Pug

Lily enjoys the comforts of her bed and loves relaxing in a calm environment.

She likes human companionship but prefers to get to know them first.

Lily loves her food which is helping with her training in learning to let her toys go.

Lily will need an understanding home that will continue her training. She is looking for an adult only home with no visiting children and Lily would need to be the only pet in the new home.

She has become very sociable with certain dogs out and about on walks.

Lily will benefit from an experienced home and understanding owners that will allow her time to settle into her new environment.

Brody

Age: Seven

Breed: Chinese Crested

Brody can be shy when he first meets new people, however he will come round in his own time and can be a very affectionate little dog, who enjoys cuddles once he has built a bond with you.

Brody is not keen on being left on his own and prefers to have his owners close by.

Brody is looking for a calm and quiet adult only home and he would prefer to go for walks away from busy traffic areas.

When Brody is feeling playful, he likes a soft toy, otherwise he is quite happy pottering about the house and generally just knowing someone is there to keep him company.

Although he gets along with dogs, he would prefer to be the only dog in the home. Brody has previously had some medical issues which may need to be managed in the future, however, the team at Ballymena can provide more information on this.

Conor O’Kane, Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre Manager explains the changes at the Centre as restrictions ease: “Since the pandemic hit, Dogs Trust Ballymena has been continuing to take in, care for and rehome dogs, thanks to our amazing team and local supporters.

“During this time, we have established a virtual rehoming process which has been a huge success, levelling the playing field for many dogs who have been previously overlooked by potential new families.

“Amid the upheaval of the past year, we have been incredibly proud of how our team has overcome the challenges faced to do the best by our dogs.

“The pandemic has allowed us to try new things and take valuable learnings away to inform new processes.

“As restrictions lift, we will be continuing with our successful virtual rehoming process to match dogs with their new owners.

“However, we love being part of the local community and want to start welcoming people back to the centre, while continuing to put the wellbeing of our dogs and staff first.

Members of the local dog-loving public can book a slot to visit the centre on one of our Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm. Visitors will be able to meet our friendly staff, see the best of Dogs Trust Ballymena including our state-of-the-art kennels and – most importantly – see some of our gorgeous dogs spending time with their canine carers.

“Information Days will not have a rehoming focus, and anyone who is interested in rehoming a dog from us will be directed to the virtual rehoming process to begin their rehoming journey.

“We believe these more intimate visitor Information Days will help our dogs to start to feel comfortable again in the presence of members of the public, while helping us to keep staff and visitors safe.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank local dog lovers for their continued support and for helping us do what’s best for the dogs in our care.

“To book an Information Day slot visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres,” said Conor.