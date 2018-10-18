IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Sisters Jean and Kathleen Davison pictured at the centenary dinner of Dunminning LOL 414. The ladies were asked to cut the anniversary cake during the evening 1989.

Dignataries pictured at the Verse Speaking competition in memory of Edgar Graham at the Ballymena Academy. 1989.

Bro Robert Boyd DM presents Bro Robert Christie of Dunminning LOL 414 with his 70-year service medal at the Lodge's centenary dinner. Mr Christie has a total of 74 years' service in the Orange Order. 1989.