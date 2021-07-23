IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Students from Cullybackey High School who achieved excellent results in their GCSE exams. BT35-202AC

Julie Morrow, of the Cullybackey High School PTA, presents a gift to all the volunteers who help to face paint and make balloon models during the fundraising car boot sale at the school. BT24-229AC

Members of Pride of the Maine Flute Band with members of Seven Towers School of Dancing, who performed at a variety concert in Cullybackey High School. BT12-235AC

Mayor of Ballymena, Cllr. Maurice Mills, with staff from the Seven Towers Leisure Centre at a special lunch to mark their achievement in the recent Quest Assessment. BT52-214AC

Rachel, Hanna, Sarah, Amy and Claire pose for the camera at the Art Zone summer scheme, held at Ballymena North. BT34-203AC