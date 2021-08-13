IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here’s some from 2006-2007

Frank McCook of Slemish Market Garden with children from Gracehill PS nursery unit and Stepping Stones Playgroup planting flowers as part of a Growing Together Project, funded by the Intergrated Schools Project. Included are Sharon Young, Linda Warwick, Evelyn Swann, Christina Hart and Jean Herbison. BT21-202AC

NEELB Children’s Services Manger Kim Aiken, Eary Years Support Worker Eileen Russell, NEELB staff member Anne Connolly and Harryville Primary School principal Mrs Meakle are seen here with pupils from the school’s nursery section at last week’s launch of the “My Treasure Chest” scheme. Included are Harryville P.S. nursery staff members Miss Ritchie, Mrs McKenna and Miss Crawford. BT42-100JC

Mrs. Mary Cullen pictured on heer visit to Kells and Connor Primary School where she received a cheque for £300 raised at the school's Harvest Service to help purchase goats for the villages of Tanzania. Mr. R. McCleelland, Principal and pupils Simpson and Olivia look on as Sophie hands over the cheque. BT48-023JM.

Members of the Kells and Connor PS football team who recently won the Ballymena and District Primary School 5 a side football competition. Included is Mr. R. McClelland. BT17-217AC

Pupils from Broughshane PS with a cheque for £320 which will be presented to Children in Need. The money was raised from donations at the schools annual Harvest Service. BT47-230AC

Buick Memorial Primary School pupils who took part in a workshop with Image Musical Theatre are seen here with Lucy Granger. BT43-102JC