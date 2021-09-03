IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Representitives of local youth groups who received cheques from the Ballymena Youth Bank at an evening at Ballymena Community Forum. Seen here with Youth Bank Co-ordinator Karina Peterson and Youth bank members are Front, L-R, Essen Johnston of the Ballykeel Dance Group, John Waldron of the PAKT Library Group, Rachael Heaney of Ballymena Academy Christian Union and Matthew McGaughey of All Saints YC senior football team. BT48-110JC

Steady as he goes. Ballykeel Primary School P1 pupil Chad heads for hte line in the boys obstacle race at the school's sports day. BT23-111JC

Chloe Blakely lets her 'halo' slip in the P1 obstacle race at Ballykeel Primary School sports. BT23-109JC

John and Kyle keep in time during the P6 boys three-legged race at Ballykeel Primary School sportsday. BT23-108JC

Fraser Davison and Nicholas King in action in the P5 boys three-legged race at Ballykeel Primary School sports. BT23-107JC

David and Dane battle their way to the line in Heat 1 of the P6 boys three-legged race at Ballykeel Primary School sports. BT23-106JC