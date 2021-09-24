IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Here are some from 2006-2007.

Miss K. McCartney and Mrs. C. McCavana pictured with Carniny Primary School's P-1 class. BT39-021JM.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Local grandparents who attended the coffee afternoon at Carniny PS pictured with Primary 7 pupils. BT51-248AC

Carniny PS primary 1 pupils, along with teacher Mrs. McCavana, making a picnic as part of their topic of Goldie Locks and Three Bears. The schools is having a an open day for prospective P1 pupils of Friday, December 7 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm and every one is welcome. BT48-224AC

Carniny PS pupil Courtney McKay who received a Highly Commended award in the Primary School musiciain of the year 2007 competition, for playing the flute. BT23-214AC

Fiona Kirkwood, Lynsey Boyd, David Boyd, Kay Boyd, Carolyn Herron, Mandy Coulter and Justin Kirkwood who were busy at their stalls at the Carniny Youth Car Boot Sale at St Mary?s Primary School, Harryville on Saturday. BT13-189CS

Carniny Primary School teacher Louise Creighton, who is a member of the Randlastown Ladies Hockey team, is seen here with pupils from the school before setting off to take part in a charity penalty shoot-out against members of the Belfast Giants at Junction One, which raised funds for Marie Curie Cancer Care. Included are Lydia Manson, Zamara Nicholl, Steel Mercer, Ben Piper, Charlotte Rodgers and Jay Smyth. BT12-128JC