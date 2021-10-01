IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from 2006-2007.

Chairman of the International Rugby Board and Chairman of Rugby World Cup Syd Millar, who gave a talk to pupils at the Diamond Primary School, Ahoghill. Included is Mr Millar’s granddaughter Hannah and the school’s sports Coaches Mrs Jayne Stewart and Mrs Karen Corry. BT50-111JC

Gayle Carson (seated), who gave a talk about her missionary work last summer in Zambia to pupils at the Diamond Primary School, Cullybackey, are seen here with her daughters Rachael and Rebecca (who accompanied their mother on the trip). Also included is teacher Mrs Stewart. BT49-116JC

Vivien Muir pictured on her visit to the Diamond Primary School where she received with a cheque £196.13 for the Northern Ireland Centre for the Blind. Handing over the cheque are; Derek Cox and Ellen Speers. BT47-001JM.

Historian Maurice Todd, who gave a talk to P5 and P6 pupils at the Diamond Primary School last week is seen here with some of the budding archaeologists who took part. Seen here with Mr Todd and teacher Mrs Wilson are Zara Spiers, Catherine Spiers, Erin Herbinson, Rachael Carson, Hannah Stewart and Lisa Stewart. BT18-132JC

School Nurse Karen Fleck (right), who gave a talk on personal hygene to P5 and P6 pupils at the Diamond Primary School, Cullybackey, is seen here with the pupils and their teacher Mrs Wilson. BT17-102JC

Some of the pupils from the Diamond Primary School who took part in the fancy dress competitioon as part on the school's World Book Week event. BT11-037JM.

Pupils from the Diamond Primary School who visited the Royal Mail Sorting Office last week are seen here with staff members Mrs Henry, Mrs Keneway and Mrs Swan and Royal Mail Assistant Delivery Manager Davy Fraser. BT49-103JC