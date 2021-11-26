IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Here are some from 2007.

Paul Kane, of Trocaire, receives a cheque for £2076.76 from Slemish College students Nikki McClements, Serena Manson, Laura Millar and Amy Russell who took part in a sponsored 24 hour fast. Included is teacher Miss. C. Quail. BT20-211AC

Former Slemish College students who were back at their old school prize night to pick up awards. BT39-138JC

Students who received awards at the Slemish College awards ceremony in the Seven Towers Leisure Centre. BT39-126JC

Sports award winners who received their trophies at the Slemish College prize giving ceremony. Back row, L-R, Megan McIlwee (Most Improved Girl Athlete), Philip Clements (Athletics Cup), Oliver Byrne (Gaelic Football Cup ), Nichola McKendry (Netball Cup). Front, L-R, Laura Penney (Most Promising Girl in PE), Charlotte Caldwell (Tennis Cup) and Natalie Galbraith (Hockey Cup). BT39-125JC

Slemish College award winners at the school’s awards ceremony. L-R, Robert Wilson (Technology Cup), Hanna McCooke (Weir Cup for English and the Geography award), Aaron Foster (Outdoor Spirit Cup), Rebecca Foster (Music Cup) and Simon O’Hara (Duke of Edinburgh silver award), BT39-124JC

Trophy winners who received their awards at the Slemish College awards ceremony. Back row, L-R, David Johnston (Technology Cup), Justin Lamey (Media Shield), Aubrey Lyness (Spanish Cup), Stephen McConnell (History Cup and Music Cup). Front, L-R, Nicky Tweed (French Shield), Cathy Simpson (Science Cup) and Lauren Crawford Cup (History Cup). BT39-123JC

Students who received trophies at the Slemish College awards ceremony. L-R, Emma Dewsbury (ICT Cup), Peter Graham (Art Cup), Erin McClure (Music Cup), Blayne McGarry (Gold Duke of Edinburgh award winner) and Kerri Cummings (PSNI Citizenship award). BT39-122JC