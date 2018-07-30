IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Runners up in tthe Wella Golden Scissors Award at Ballymena Technical College and their models (back) Donna Brolly, Moira Brolly (second prize), Jackie Clarke (third), Carol Worthington - (seated) Marie McCormick and Patricia Murray. 1989

David Bignell, Regional Sales Manager British Midland helps Iris McDowell (right) of Gallaher Ltd. Ballymena, to select a Diamond to the value of �500 which she won when she entered one of British Midlands High Flyers competitions. Also pictured is Denise Patterson of Capita NI who was runner up.

Ballymena Mayor Sandy Spence receives the first of the daffodils from Clare McCamphill, chair of the Ballymena Branch of Combat Cancer at the launch of the Daffodil Day appeal at the Town Hall. Included are Mr F Robinson, Enid Millar and Pearle Paul. 1989.