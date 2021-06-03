Marie aims over the rainbow with Radius Writers story

inbt Radius Short Story Competition Winner Marie Bradley with CE John McClean & Melanie Rintoul from Community Investment Team

The competition, which was launched by the housing association on World Book Day, called on aspirating writers to submit their short story on the theme of Neighbours and Community.

Marie, who is a Scheme Co-ordinator at Radius’ Neillsbrook Fold in Randalstown, weaved the titles of many of her favourite songs into the story, from ‘Working 9 to 5’ to ‘I just called to say I loved you’, as well as the title of the story,’Somewhere over the Rainbow.’

Marie’s story, of a character called Connie, who learned to cope with lockdown life with her ‘yappy little dog’, was the unanimous choice of the judges, who saw the tale of communities coming together a something that everyone could relate to.

The Radius Housing World Book day events are funded through the Department for Communities ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme which has its origins in the Northern Ireland Executive T:buc strategy.

Delighted winner, Marie said: “When I sat down to write the story I was thinking of the strange experience the last year has been for us all, the changes and sacrifices we have all had to make.

“I also was hearing so many of the songs I like to listen to every day, that have great messages about hope and happiness, and I thought I’d include them.