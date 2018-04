Historic Arthur Cottage, Cullybackey, will be the setting for ‘May Pole Monday’ on May 7 from 12 noon to 3pm.

There will be the opportunity to dance around the May Pole at this annual family event which also features a baking demonstration of pancakes and soda bread from 1pm to 2pm.

The Cottage is the ancestral home of Chester Alan Arthur, the 21st President of the United States of America.

The cost is £6.50 per family.

To book contact 028 2563 5010.