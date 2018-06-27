Memorial Drums Day at Fernisky

Fernisky Fife and Drumming Club will be hosting a Memorial Drums Day on Saturday, June 30, in Fernisky Orange Hall from 11am to 4pm.

There will be a display of lambeg drums commemorating pre World War 1 events, World War 1 and 2 and subsequent conflicts from 11am-1.30pm, a musical performance of fifing and drumming from 1.30-3pm, a talk on Kells and the Great War from 3-3.45pm and an Act of Remembrance at 3.50-4pm.

Everybody is welcome to the event, admission is free and tea and coffee will be served during the day.