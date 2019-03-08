Mid & East Antrim sports stars score awards

The best of the borough’s sporting talent has been celebrated at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Sports Awards.

This is the fourth annual Sports Awards for the local authority and nominees from the sporting world, including coaches, teams and individuals, all battled it out in nine categories to clinch the trophies.

Ireland hockey star Ayeisha McFerran was crowned sportsperson of the year.

The Larne native was commended for her outstanding performances at the World Cup earlier this year. The Ireland team finished runners-up to the Netherlands following an incredible showing at the tournament, with Ayeisha named the number one goalkeeper at the World Cup.

One of Ulster Ruby’s biggest names, Jonathan Bell was also inducted into the Hall of Fame. Originally from Larne, the player turned coach has 36 caps for Ireland, competing in two world cups.

The award winners include:

Junior Sportsperson of the Year – Christopher Donald – Cycling

Veteran’s Award – Trevor Calderwood – Motocross

Sportsperson with a Disability – Claire Taggart - Boccia

Services to Sport – John Maybin - Rugby

School Sporting Performance – Ballymena Academy Medallion Rugby

Sportsperson of Year – Ayeisha McFerran - Hockey

Team of the Year – Whitehead Bowling Team

Coach of the Year – Gary McKeegan - Cycling

Hall of Fame – Jonathan Bell - Rugby

This year two £500 bursaries from Balon Sportswear were also awarded to Joel McKimm (golf) and Katie and Isla Allen (athletics).

Mayor Cllr Lindsay Millar said: “I want to congratulate all the winners and finalists in the fourth annual Mid and East Antrim Sports Awards. The awards are a fantastic opportunity for council to acknowledge and congratulate the success of our talented athletes, coaches and volunteers who deserve the recognition for all their hard work and ongoing dedication. I would also like to thank all of our sponsors who make this event possible.

“These winners will now act as role models for the future generations in our borough to get involved in many sports and who knows, may even become champions themselves.

“Building healthier communities is a key priority for council and what better way to show off the calibre of talent we have here than by celebrating our unsung sporting heroes with these awards. We launched our GetMEActive leisure campaign earlier this year to get more people into sport and we can’t wait to see the results and our future sporting stars breaking boundaries.”