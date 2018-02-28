Midtown sounds hits a high note in Ballymena

Northern Ireland’s up and coming artists were heard throughout Ballymena on Saturday, February 24, as Midtown Sounds celebrated local musical talent with a range of live performances planned at various shops and eateries throughout the town.

Acts included Ryan Price in the Corner Bakery and later in Ground Coffee Shop, Andrew Farrell in Wellington Barber and later in Outdoor Adventure, Dean and Matt helping Bob & Berts celebrate their third birthday, with Amy McAlister on her harp in Wallaces, Ultimate Fashions and McKillen’s Shoes.

Dean and Matt performed in Bob and Berts as part of Midtown Sounds in Ballymena.

Erin Fullerton performed in Moore Electrics while Patrick Donnelly played in Red Star Music, and Stripped was in Midtown Makers. Sara Crockett played in Marmalade and Tiernan Heffron was in Follow Coffee. Jedidah Shanks played in both Woodside Chemists and Montgomerys Restaurant and students from the Music Rooms also joined in. The afternoon of music ended with Brash Issac in Middletown.

Ballymena BID manager, Alison Moore said: “Midtown Sounds brought a very different sound to Ballymena on Saturday. We have had great feedback from the traders in the town, there is no doubt that it was well received and it has been reported that customers and staff in shops were noted to be swaying to the music.

“This event allowed us to highlight some of the local music talent as well as Ballymena and its great offering. With Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s assistance, this has been a great event.”

Outdoor Adventure was one of the venues that hosted acts at Midtown Sounds in Ballymena. Pictured here is proprietor, Roy Smyth with performer Andrew Farrell .

Harpist Amy McAllister was one of the artists who performed at Midtown Sounds in Ballymena . Amy is pictured here with Thomas McKillen from McKillens Shoes and Joe Rocks from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.