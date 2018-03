A group based at St Patrick’s Parish Church have just made a donation to Radio Cracker - Ballymena’s charity radio station.

Adeline Alexander and Hengie Dawson from Radio Cracker came along to St Patrick’s Mother and Toddler group to sell their Easter knitted gifts.

During their visit, Group leader Dorothy Ross presented them with a donation on behalf of the Mothers & Toddler group.

Photo of the presentation kindly submitted.