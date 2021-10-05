Muckamore ladies get a welcome wellbeing boost

After a little light business, and a meal, competitions were held.

The Birthday Girl gift was presented to Ethel Younger and the monthly competition ‘Count your buttons’ was won by Marie Johnston, with Irene McCullough second and Liz McConnell third.

‘Embarrassing moments throughout Covid’ were told by members with the winning story delivered by Evelyn Fleming.

The ‘5 steps to Wellbeing Packs’ which were received by Muckmore WI members at their September meeting

Members were delighted that their treasurer Lesley had secured a grant in relation to a project commissioned by Impact Network through the Public Health Agency Making Life Better funding programme.

Each member received a Wellbeing pack “5 steps to wellbeing”. containing interesting literature and well being facts plus various useful products.

Muckamore WI’s next meeting will be the Associated Countrywomen of the World (ACWW) walk.