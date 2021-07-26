Muckamore WI are re-united

The ladies of Muckamore Women’s Institute met recently (socially distanced and in their “bubbles”) in the magnificent setting of the award winning Antrim Castle Gardens.

By Elinor Glynn
Monday, 26th July 2021, 10:00 am

A spokesperson said: “With restrictions easing it is certainly starting to feel like some sort of normality is returning.

“The members enjoyed a chat and refreshment evening in glorious sunshine. It was a great chance to meet up in person and catch up on lots of news.

“The ladies have not met up since March 2020 due to the COVID -19 pandemic. It was great to meet up again and enjoy the beautiful summer evening outdoors as there was so much catching up to do.”

R.McCullough, S.McCloy & E. Hamilton pictured at the Muckamore WI get together

* Women’s Institutes were originally based exclusively in rural areas, but now exist wherever there is a need. Each WI is self-governing within the framework of the WI Constitution and Rules. There are approximately 5,000 members throughout Northern Ireland grouped to form 151 Institutes within 21 Areas.

Muckamore WI ladies reunited - M.Ashcroft, D.Coulter, L.Fisher
Muckamore WI members M.Hamilton, M.Taylor & J.Johnston enjoy their first get together since March 2020 in Antrim Castle Gardens
