Muckamore WI are re-united

A spokesperson said: “With restrictions easing it is certainly starting to feel like some sort of normality is returning.

“The members enjoyed a chat and refreshment evening in glorious sunshine. It was a great chance to meet up in person and catch up on lots of news.

“The ladies have not met up since March 2020 due to the COVID -19 pandemic. It was great to meet up again and enjoy the beautiful summer evening outdoors as there was so much catching up to do.”

R.McCullough, S.McCloy & E. Hamilton pictured at the Muckamore WI get together

* Women’s Institutes were originally based exclusively in rural areas, but now exist wherever there is a need. Each WI is self-governing within the framework of the WI Constitution and Rules. There are approximately 5,000 members throughout Northern Ireland grouped to form 151 Institutes within 21 Areas.

Muckamore WI ladies reunited - M.Ashcroft, D.Coulter, L.Fisher

Muckamore WI members M.Hamilton, M.Taylor & J.Johnston enjoy their first get together since March 2020 in Antrim Castle Gardens

