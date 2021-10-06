New Minister installed at Cuningham Memorial

Noel, his wife, Nichola and their teenage daughters, Zara and Ella arrive in Cullybackey having previously served at Glenwherry Presbyterian Church for the last nine-and-a-half years. However, the family are certainly no strangers to ‘The Cuningham’ as that is where Noel served his Assistantship between 2010-12 as well as several Summer Assistantships while he attended Union Theological College.

Native to Maghera, Noel spent ’15 very happy years’ teaching French, RE and Boys’ Games at Magherafelt High School before enrolling at Union Theological College in 2007. He remembers: “I felt God calling me for several years before I tested the call into the Presbyterian Church in Ireland. I went for interview, was accepted, the door opened, and I left behind many great memories of the High School in Magherafelt.”

Following those early years serving under his friend, Rev. David Murphy in Cullybackey, Noel was called to Glenwherry Presbyterian Church to step into his first solo charge on May 18, 2012. He paid tribute to the ‘warm and lovely people’ who worship there and to a Session ‘who have worked together to glorify God and promote His Kingdom’. Keen to do only what the Lord would want him to, Noel sought God intensely before accepting the call back to ‘The Cuningham’ as the congregation’s new Minister. Again, he describes the fellowship there as ‘a warm people’.

Noel Mulholland, his wife, Nichola and their teenage daughters, Zara and Ella

The incoming pastor hopes to fan into flame the work of the gospel in Cullybackey.