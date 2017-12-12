Search

NRC student Sophie wins prestigious JP McManus All Ireland Scholarship

Sophie Calderwood receives her JP McManus All Ireland Scholarship.
Northern Regional College student Sophie Calderwood, now studying at Heriot Watt University, is one of 10 Antrim students to have been awarded a JP McManus All Ireland Scholarship toward their third level education.

The ceremony took place at the University of Limerick where Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell-O’Connor, TD., presented the awards.

A total of 125 students from North and South of Ireland were presented with a third level scholarship certificate. Sponsored by JP McManus, the scheme is set to provide financial assistance to high achieving students.