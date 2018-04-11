OBITUARY: Mrs Mary Irvine Young Family was at the very centre of Mary’s life

The Antrim community and farther afield has been saddened by the recent passing of Mary Irvine Young.

Born Mary Laughlin on October 5, 1926, she was one of Harry and Annie’s 10 children born in Church Street’s old Kiln Entry.

Mary grew up in Antrim and after leaving school took her first job in McAteer’s cafe and her last job was also in a cafe, Billy’s café, and it was there that she met her life long partner, Norman Young. They married on July 29, 1961, and lived in Nicholl’s Entry, before moving to Belmont Park and then finally to Moylena Grove. Their first born was Norman, followed by Elizabeth, Anna and John and in the ensuing years the mantelpiece in Moylena Grove was weighed down with countless photos of grandchildren and great great grandchildren as they made their way through school and life. Mary was a proud grandmother to eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Indeed, family was at the centre of her life.

Mary was blessed with much energy and did everything with a fondness of heart and a smile. As well as being up and down to the town and calling in to see her sister Alice, she loved cats and dogs, television soaps, attending church and shopping.

Getting out and about was one of the key ingredients to Mary’s long and fulfilled life. She loved to shop and enjoyed her outing on a Saturday with son John and granddaughter, Chloe. Her family have described her as ‘the best bargain hunter in Antrim’. The great esteem and respect in which Mary was held by all who knew her was demonstrated by the massive turnout at her funeral in All Saints Church, Antrim.